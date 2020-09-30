Left Menu
Uttarakhand fixes Rapid Antigen test price for private labs at Rs 719

The Uttarakhand Government has fixed the price of Rapid Antigen test for Covid-19 by private labs at Rs 719, the state government said here on Wednesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An order to this effect has been issued stated that any NABH/NABL-accredited private lab charging more than Rs 719 for a rapid antigen test will be violating the provisions of the Epidemic Act, 1897 and the Uttarakhand Epidemic Manual, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 47,995, including 9,122 active cases, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. While the recovered cases are 38,282, the death toll is 591. (ANI)

