SDMC panel nod to extend contract of 1131 DBC staff for 1 year

Gehlot said in case of death of a sanitary guide, tegular safai karmachari, daily eager of Substitute SK, the spouse will be considered for engagement as a daily waged safai karmacharis against the post vacated by the deceased employee.

The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend contract of 1,131 DBCs (Domestic Breeding Checkers) for a period of one year without any break, officials said. Standing Committee Chairman Rajdutt Gehlot said, "We have passed the proposal" during a meeting of the panel.

He said the post of DBCs is not regular, hence, these posts are created for six months on a contractual basis, "but now their contract has been renewed for one year at a fixed emolument of Rs. 16,284". He added that SDMC has also created the post of 1,350 DBC workers for all the four zones.

Gehlot said these DBC workers have a significant contribution in control and prevention of vector-borne diseases. DBCs conduct house-to-house surveys for checking and eliminating mosquito larvae in domestic containers like coolers, overhead tanks, haudies flower pots, tin, tyres, junk.

In the COVID-19 crises, they helped in sanitisation and door-to-door survey in affected areas, he said. He added that the epidemic of dengue fever occurred in Delhi in "1996 when more than 10,000 cases were reported and 423 had died due to dengue".

On the recommendation of an expert committee, DBCs were engaged during the transmission season of the dengue as an emergency measure, he said. The DBCs work hardly and their effort led to the control of epidemic. Since then their services were being utilized by the erstwhile unified MCD and they are continuing in all the three corporations including SDMC, he said.

Gehlot said in case of death of a sanitary guide, tegular safai karmachari, daily eager of Substitute SK, the spouse will be considered for engagement as a daily waged safai karmacharis against the post vacated by the deceased employee. In very deserving cases, a son or daughter of the deceased employee will be considered for such engagement on compensation ground, he added.

