India's coronavirus infections rise to 6.31 mln
India's coronavirus case tally increased by 86,821 in the last 24 hours to 6.31 million by Thursday morning, data from the health ministry showed, as the country eased more restrictions to combat the economic hit from the pandemic. The country's richest state Maharashtra, home to financial hub Mumbai, said it would also allow bars and restaurants to operate fully.Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 09:39 IST
India's coronavirus case tally increased by 86,821 in the last 24 hours to 6.31 million by Thursday morning, data from the health ministry showed, as the country eased more restrictions to combat the economic hit from the pandemic. Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,181 to 98,678, the ministry said.
The South Asian nation on Wednesday permitted states to open schools and movie theatres. The country's richest state Maharashtra, home to financial hub Mumbai, said it would also allow bars and restaurants to operate fully. India reported its worst economic contraction in decades for the quarter to June as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close and the country to impose one of the strictest lockdowns to prevent the virus from spreading.
