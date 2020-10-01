Jharkhand reports 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities

Left Menu
Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 83,651 as 1,111 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday. Ranchi district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 507, followed by East Singbhum at 113. Jharkhand now has 11,596 active COVID-19 cases, while 71,342 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-10-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 10:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 83,651 as 1,111 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday. Thirteen more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 713, he said.

Of the fresh fatalities, four were registered in Ramgarh, two each in East Singhbhum, Koderma and Bokaro and one each in Ranchi, Palamau and Lohardaga, the official said. Ranchi district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 507, followed by East Singbhum at 113.

Jharkhand now has 11,596 active COVID-19 cases, while 71,342 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. The state has tested 21,797 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he added.

