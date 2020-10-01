Muzaffarnagar: Doctor booked for violation of COVID norms

Left Menu
A doctor running a nursing home was booked for the violation of coronavirus norms after seven people, including six staff members, tested positive for the infection there, an official said here on Thursday. He said six of his staff members tested positive for the infection while they were taking care of other patients despite contracting coronavirus.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:53 IST
A doctor running a nursing home was booked for the violation of coronavirus norms after seven people, including six staff members, tested positive for the infection there, an official said here on Thursday. According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, a case was registered against the nursing home owner, Dr Devendra Kumar, for not informing the authorities about the patients. He said six of his staff members tested positive for the infection while they were taking care of other patients despite contracting coronavirus.

