Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodia urged to rethink scrapping of bonus pay for night workers

Cambodia's move to scrap some employee bonus and holiday entitlements is likely to hurt the poorest workers already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, labour rights groups and unions warned on Thursday. Higher rates of pay for night shift workers and the moving of public holidays that fall on weekends to weekdays - which is currently mandatory - will be abolished by changes to the labour law drafted by the government last month.

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:21 IST
Cambodia urged to rethink scrapping of bonus pay for night workers

Cambodia's move to scrap some employee bonus and holiday entitlements is likely to hurt the poorest workers already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, labour rights groups and unions warned on Thursday.

Higher rates of pay for night shift workers and the moving of public holidays that fall on weekends to weekdays - which is currently mandatory - will be abolished by changes to the labour law drafted by the government last month. "The working class rely on these benefits to survive," said Ou Tepphallin, head of trade union the Cambodian Food and Service Workers Federation.

"They are in a state of crisis already – and now we have another move to support employers while workers get nothing," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Cambodia has recorded no deaths and less than 300 coronavirus infections, according to government health officials, but the pandemic has hurt its vital garment industry - which employs about one in 20 Cambodians – and the tourism and construction sectors, cutting thousands of jobs.

The proposed changes to the country's labour law will attract new investors to Cambodia and encourage existing ones to consider ramping up production, potentially creating thousands of jobs, said to Ken Loo, secretary general of the Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia. "This is the fastest way to increase employment without a significant increase to capital investment," said Loo, who is also an advisor to Cambodia's labour ministry.

Fears that thousands of low-income casino, hotel and factory workers will have their pay slashed under the amendments were overblown, he said. "If an employer is unable to attract night-shift workers without paying a premium, they will have to amend their offer - simple," he said.

"It's a free market - supply and demand - and that is essentially what we want." Heng Suor, a spokesman for the Southeast Asian country's labour ministry, declined to comment.

The labour ministry previously said it wanted the new rules to be introduced this year. 'ECONOMIC REPRESSION'

The proposed changes, which are yet to be approved by parliament, would see an end to additional 30% pay rates earned by night shift workers. In neighbouring Thailand and Vietnam, night workers earn between 10% and 30% extra.

At least 1.7 million jobs in Cambodia were at risk due to COVID-19 and the poverty rate could double, to about one-in-four people, the World Bank said in May. Thousands of laid off workers in Cambodia are already fighting for severance pay, leave entitlements and government handouts, said Khun Tharo, a program director at the Center for Alliance of Labor and Human Rights, an advocacy group.

"You already have five star, international hotel chains paying staff $100 a month. It is simply not the right time to be making these changes," he said. The proposed changes would deepen the "economic repression of the working class", he added.

Six trade unions boycotted the final round of discussions on the draft amendments with government and employer representatives earlier this month, saying that their concerns over the changes fell on deaf ears. However, a boycott by night-shift workers was unlikely, said trade union head Tepphallin, citing strict laws on labour action and the desperate situation they are in.

"They have families to feed and debts to pay," she said. "Do they take the risk of stopping to fight for their rights here or do they go quickly to find money somewhere else?"

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

German workers start felling trees to build road despite protests

Construction workers began felling part of a German forest on Thursday so that a highway can be built despite efforts by around 150 environmental activists to stop them.Dozens of police officers were deployed to the Dannenroeder forest nort...

Malaysia expects U.S. import ban on second plantation firm, after FGV barred

Malaysia is anticipating the United States to ban the imports of another plantation firm, after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP agency blocked entry of palm oil products from FGV Holdings over forced labour allegations. The CBP i...

Three of six people who raped an Assam woman arrested

Three of six people, who allegedly raped a guest woman worker in nearby Tirupur district, were arrested on Thursday, police said. Search is on for the others,they said.The 22-year-old woman, hailing from Assam and staying at Sarsavanapatti ...

I appeal to all farmer organisations to come and talk to us to clear issues; I've already begun such meetings: Singh.

I appeal to all farmer organisations to come and talk to us to clear issues Ive already begun such meetings Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020