UK health minister extends COVID measures in northern England

British health minister Matt Hancock introduced more coronavirus restrictions on Thursday across a wider area of England, including the northern city of Liverpool, extending a tighter regime to try to stem rising COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appealed to people on Wednesday to adhere to the rules, repeating his desire to not only protect public health but to also keep the economy going. Earlier this week, the government put much of northeastern England under further restrictions.

"I am today extending these measures that have been in place in the northeast since the start of this week to the Liverpool city region, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough," Hancock told parliament. He said he understood concerns about pubs and restaurants, many of which have been hurt by the introduction of a 10 p.m. curfew in England, Scotland and Wales to try to reduce the second wave of coronavirus cases.

"Our hospitality industry provides so much colour and life in this country," he said. "And we will do whatever we can to support them while acting fast to keep this virus under control. I know that these measures are hard, and that they are yet another sacrifice."