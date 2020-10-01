Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia warns of new coronavirus wave following election spike

The recent rise in cases has prompted criticism of the government after at least two politicians tested positive for the virus while campaigning in Sabah. Cases linked to travel to the state have been reported in all 13 Malaysian states this week.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:58 IST
Malaysia warns of new coronavirus wave following election spike
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@TfL)

Malaysian authorities warned of a new wave of coronavirus after 260 new infections were reported on Thursday, the biggest daily spike since early June, following an election in the country's second-largest state Sabah.

Malaysia has largely avoided a massive outbreak thanks to strict early lockdowns but daily new infections have climbed in the past week, after an increase in travellers to Sabah ahead of its state elections last Saturday. Thursday's rise was the second-largest since the start of the pandemic, which peaked at 277 daily cases on June 4.

Director-general of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said the increase in cases could be seen as "the beginning of a new wave" and urged the public to continue practicing social distancing and avoid leaving their homes unless necessary. "It is up to us now to flatten the curve. We have done it before and we can do it again," he told a news conference.

The Southeast Asian country has reported a total of 11,484 cases of the virus so far, including 136 deaths. The recent rise in cases has prompted criticism of the government after at least two politicians tested positive for the virus while campaigning in Sabah.

Cases linked to travel to the state have been reported in all 13 Malaysian states this week. On Thursday, 600 school students in the west Malaysian state of Penang were ordered to undergo testing after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from accompanying her husband, a politician, on the Sabah campaign trail, local media reported.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

PCB to send its 'A' team with senior side to NZ in November

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to send its A team to New Zealand with the senior national team in November for a series comprising four-day and T20 matches. A PCB official said that New Zealand had agreed to host both the Pakistan t...

Nepal’s COVID-19 caseload nears 80,000

Nepals coronavirus caseload on Thursday reached 79,728 as the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 1,911 new cases, officials said. The 1,911 new cases were detected after conducting Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR tests on 12,444 swab...

EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's public sector hit with lawsuits for COVID-19 labor abuses

Repeats to additional subscribers By Fabio Teixeira and Alfredo MergulhaoRIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of local authorities and state-owned companies in Brazil are facing lawsuits accused of failing to protect wo...

Turkey cool to U.S., Russia, France ceasefire effort in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday it was unacceptable that the United States, Russia and France were involved in a search for a ceasefire in a disputed Caucasus region given they had neglected problems there for 30 years.Erd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020