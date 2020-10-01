14 more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 14 more COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, as the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,500, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported the highest 2,193 new cases in a single day.

The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 1,37,485 in Rajasthan. Of these, 20,807 are under treatment. The bulletin said 1,14,135 people have been discharged after treatment.

Of the total deaths, Jaipur reported 322, followed by 145 in Jodhpur, 113 in Bikaner, 106 in Ajmer, 101 in Kota, 81 in Bharatpur, 63 in Pali, 46 in Nagaur, 50 in Udaipur, 42 in Alwar, 34 in Sikar, 29 in Barmer, and 24 each in Dholpur and Rajsamand. Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported 432, Jodhpur 313, Bhilwara 193, Bikaner 156, Ajmer 89, Alwar 88, Udaipur 85, Jalore 84.