Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan

The bulletin said 1,14,135 people have been discharged after treatment. Of the total deaths, Jaipur reported 322, followed by 145 in Jodhpur, 113 in Bikaner, 106 in Ajmer, 101 in Kota, 81 in Bharatpur, 63 in Pali, 46 in Nagaur, 50 in Udaipur, 42 in Alwar, 34 in Sikar, 29 in Barmer, and 24 each in Dholpur and Rajsamand.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:10 IST
14 more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 14 more COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, as the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,500, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported the highest 2,193 new cases in a single day.

The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 1,37,485 in Rajasthan. Of these, 20,807 are under treatment. The bulletin said 1,14,135 people have been discharged after treatment.

Of the total deaths, Jaipur reported 322, followed by 145 in Jodhpur, 113 in Bikaner, 106 in Ajmer, 101 in Kota, 81 in Bharatpur, 63 in Pali, 46 in Nagaur, 50 in Udaipur, 42 in Alwar, 34 in Sikar, 29 in Barmer, and 24 each in Dholpur and Rajsamand. Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported 432, Jodhpur 313, Bhilwara 193, Bikaner 156, Ajmer 89, Alwar 88, Udaipur 85, Jalore 84.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who will be Kuwait's next crown prince?

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday aged 91 and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named the new ruler of the Gulf major oil exporter.Under the constitution, Sheikh Nawaf has up to a year to name a new h...

Prince Harry speaks about race, marks UK Black History Month

Prince Harry has spoken about his awakening to race issues as he and his wife, Meghan, launched an anti-racism campaign to mark Black History Month in the UK. In a video interview with the Evening Standard newspaper published Thursday, Harr...

South Africa reopens to international flights amid virus

South Africa has reopened to international flights, ending a more than six-month ban on international travel that was part of its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. A Lufthansa plane from Germany was the first international flig...

Google to pay USD 1 billion over 3 years for news content

Google will pay publishers USD 1 billion over the next three years for their news content. The internet search giant said said Thursday that it has signed agreements for its news partnership program with nearly 200 publications in Germany, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020