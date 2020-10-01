74 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh

Seventy-four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the number of the virus caseload in the union territory to 4,269, while 40 more patients were discharged after successful treatment, officials said on Thursday. There was no report of any COVID-related death in the region, the officials added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at 1064 -- 681 in Leh district and 383 in Kargil district, they said. Out of the total positive reports received on Tuesday, 71 positive sample reports were received by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Leh and three positive sample reports were received by CMO Kargil, the officials said.

They said 27 patients were discharged by CMO Leh and 13 others by CMO Kargil after they were cured of the infection, taking the total number of recovered patients in the UT till date to 3,147, which is 74 per cent of the confirmed cases. Ladakh has recorded 58 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in March. While 34 patients died in Kargil, the remaining 24 patients succumbed to the infection in Leh district.