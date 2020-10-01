Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe lays ground for fast-tracking COVID-19 vaccine reviews

The European health regulator has started reviewing data on AstraZeneca and Oxford University's potential COVID-19 vaccine in real time, the first of such moves aimed at speeding up any approval process in the region for a vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday its human medicines committee is evaluating the first batch of non-clinical data on the vaccine from laboratory studies, and will continue to do so till sufficient data is available for a final decision.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:48 IST
Europe lays ground for fast-tracking COVID-19 vaccine reviews
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European health regulator has started reviewing data on AstraZeneca and Oxford University's potential COVID-19 vaccine in real time, the first of such moves aimed at speeding up any approval process in the region for a vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday its human medicines committee is evaluating the first batch of non-clinical data on the vaccine from laboratory studies, and will continue to do so till sufficient data is available for a final decision. (https://bit.ly/36qyDZM) The EMA uses "rolling reviews" to speed up evaluations of promising drugs or vaccines during a public health emergency, subverting the typical process by assessing data as it is submitted, rather than waiting for all data to be made available along with a formal application.

The healthcare regulator employed a similar real-time review of Gilead's remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 earlier this year, and the antiviral treatment was given conditional approval for use just months later in July. The news of the European review also raises chances of the British vaccine becoming the first to be approved in Europe for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus which has killed more than a million people globally.

Called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, it is seen as leading the race for a successful vaccine against COVID-19. Other vaccine hopefuls in advanced stages include those from Pfizer, Moderna and Sinovac. Thursday's news also comes just weeks after several global trials of AZD1222 were halted due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. While most studies have resumed, U.S. trials are still on pause as regulators widened their probe, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

"This (review) does not mean that a conclusion can be reached yet on the vaccine's safety and effectiveness, as much of the evidence is still to be submitted to the committee," the EMA said. Both Oxford and AstraZeneca welcomed the review, and the British drugmaker in a statement said it was committed to providing the EMA with all necessary data, including those on quality control.

Early-stage data in July showed the vaccine elicited immune responses in trials and produced no serious side effects, with the strongest responses seen in people who received two doses. Data on late-stage trials are expected soon. The EMA would make final recommendations, once the review is completed, to the European Commission, which has the ultimate say over approvals. The commission typically follows EMA endorsements.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Three held for opening fire, robbing hotel on Maha highway

Three persons were arrested for allegedly opening fire in a hotel on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and decamping with Rs 1.10 lakh cash on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at around 1.30 am, when the accused arrived at the hotel fo...

FACTBOX-Who will be Kuwait's next crown prince?

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday aged 91 and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named the new ruler of the Gulf major oil exporter.Under the constitution, Sheikh Nawaf has up to a year to name a new h...

Prince Harry speaks about race, marks UK Black History Month

Prince Harry has spoken about his awakening to race issues as he and his wife, Meghan, launched an anti-racism campaign to mark Black History Month in the UK. In a video interview with the Evening Standard newspaper published Thursday, Harr...

South Africa reopens to international flights amid virus

South Africa has reopened to international flights, ending a more than six-month ban on international travel that was part of its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. A Lufthansa plane from Germany was the first international flig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020