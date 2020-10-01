French health minister says no short-term risk of COVID hospital logjam

French health minister says no short-term risk of COVID hospital logjamReuters | Paris | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:55 IST
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that there was no short-term risk of hospitals being overwhelmed by an influx of coronavirus patients. "In major cities, the virus is evolving far too quickly," Veran also told a news conference.
However, the situation in Bordeaux, Nice and Marseille was beginning to improve.
