Russia's new coronavirus cases surge past 9,000 to highest since May 23

Russia's new coronavirus cases surge past 9,000 to highest since May 23Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:20 IST
Russia reported 9,412 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest daily tally since May 23, pushing the national total to 1,194,643.
Moscow, the epicentre of the outbreak earlier this year, registered 2,704 new cases overnight, officials said. Authorities said 186 people had died nationwide in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 21,077.