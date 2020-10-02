Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 still likely to be spreading exponentially, UK says

The Office for National Statistics had said there was some evidence that the steep increases in new COVID-19 cases, seen in recent weeks in England, was slowing down. But government scientists urged caution as they published a reproduction "R" number that had risen slightly to 1.3-1.6 from 1.2-1.5, meaning that on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 13 and 16 other people.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:11 IST
COVID-19 still likely to be spreading exponentially, UK says

British government scientists said on Friday it was still likely that a resurgence in the COVID-19 epidemic was spreading exponentially despite survey data that suggested a small levelling off in a recent sharp rise of cases. The Office for National Statistics had said there was some evidence that the steep increases in new COVID-19 cases, seen in recent weeks in England, was slowing down.

But government scientists urged caution as they published a reproduction "R" number that had risen slightly to 1.3-1.6 from 1.2-1.5, meaning that on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 13 and 16 other people. An R number above 1 indicates the epidemic is growing exponentially.

"While there are some early indications suggesting that the growth of the epidemic might be slowing, SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) urges caution and believes it is too early to draw firm conclusions," the Government Office for Science said. "More data are needed to accurately assess any recent changes in transmission and it is still highly likely that the epidemic is growing exponentially across the country."

The ONS estimate said new cases of COVID-19 in England were around 8,400 per day in the latest week to Sept. 24, down from around 9,600 per day during the previous week, providing "some limited evidence" that the incidence rate may be levelling off after steep increases during August and September. Britain reported a slight dip in those testing positive on Thursday after two straight days of more than 7,000 new daily cases. The ONS infection survey looks to estimate infection numbers in the community beyond those who have been tested.

An estimated 116,600 people had the disease in England, up from an estimated 103,600 people last week, and the ONS added there was clear evidence of an increase in the number of people testing positive in recent weeks. (Editing by Stephen Addison)

Also Read: Good Friday accord not at risk, British foreign minister says

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel says no breakthrough in Brexit talk but remains 'optimistic'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had no breakthrough to announce in EU talks with Britain but remained optimistic on Friday that sealing a deal on a new trade relationship after Brexit was still possible before the end of the year.B...

Karnataka has cleared projects worth Rs 22,110.84 crore in last two months

Karnataka government has cleared 147 projects that can bring in investment worth Rs 22,110.84 crore and has potential to create 54,736 jobs in the last two months, the state Industries department has said. During the State High Level Cleara...

Hathras case: TMC woman MP alleges manhandling by official, party team stopped from visiting family

The Trinamool Congress on Friday alleged that its MP Pratima Mandal was manhandled and pushed by a senior district official when she was on her way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to the meet family of a 19-year-old woman who died after she was...

No hope for justice for Hathras victim till UP CM resigns: Chandra Shekhar Aazad

There is no hope for justice for the 19-year-old woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in Hathras till Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resigns and the Supreme Court takes cognisance of the issue, Bhim Ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020