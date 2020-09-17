Good Friday accord not at risk, British foreign minister says

Good Friday accord not at risk, British foreign minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:33 IST
Britain's foreign minister on Thursday said Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement was not at risk from the United Kingdom's move to withdraw from the European Union.
"The Good Friday agreement is not in jeopardy ... We've been crystal clear all along, we're committed to it," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told CNN.
"Rest assured, we want to resolve the issues with our European partners, but there is not going to be any hard border (in Ireland), certainly not applied by the UK," he said.
