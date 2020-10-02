Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada joins countries in real-time AstraZeneca COVID vaccine review

Canada launched a real-time review of data from AstraZeneca and Oxford University's potential COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the latest country to speed up its approval process. As the battle against the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, with infections and deaths still rising, Canada's health ministry said it had received its first submission for authorisation for the vaccine on Thursday.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 21:53 IST
Canada joins countries in real-time AstraZeneca COVID vaccine review
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Canada launched a real-time review of data from AstraZeneca and Oxford University's potential COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the latest country to speed up its approval process.

As the battle against the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, with infections and deaths still rising, Canada's health ministry said it had received its first submission for authorisation for the vaccine on Thursday. The aim of a rolling review is to accelerate the process and last month, Canada's health minister Patty Hajdu signed an order allowing companies developing vaccines to submit safety and efficacy data and information as they become available.

The European Union's health regulator on Thursday also started a rolling review of the first batch of data for the potential vaccine being worked on by AstraZeneca. Canada's health regulator will first evaluate pre-clinical data from studies conducted by Oxford University and will then assess pre-clinical and clinical studies as data becomes available, the British drugmaker said, as it welcomed the move.

Oxford University did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Canadian ministry will not decide whether to authorise this or any other vaccine until it has received the necessary evidence to support its safety, efficacy and quality, it said.

It is also in talks with several vaccine manufacturers and said any company can apply to use the rolling review process. The news comes almost a month after several global trials of the shot were halted due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. While most studies have resumed, U.S. trials are still on pause as regulators widened their probe.

Last week, Canada agreed to buy up to 20 million doses of the vaccine candidate, one of several deals it has signed to secure around 300 million potential shots as the global death toll from coronavirus exceeds 1 million. Called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the AstraZeneca vaccine is seen as leading the race to inoculate people against COVID-19. Other vaccine hopefuls in advanced stages include those from Pfizer, Moderna and Sinovac.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Ruthless Nadal charges into French Open last 16

Claycourt master Rafael Nadal powered his way into the fourth round of his beloved French Open with a merciless 6-1 6-4 6-0 demolition of Italian Stefano Travaglia on Friday. The second seed, looking to extend his record to 13 titles at Rol...

Arizona voting curbs remain as U.S. Supreme Court takes Republican appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a defense by Arizona Republicans of two voting restrictions in the state that were ruled unlawful by a lower court as disproportionately burdening Black, Hispanic and Native American voters, m...

Trump shows COVID-19 symptoms as positive test rocks White House, campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump is experiencing mild symptoms but will keep working after testing positive for the coronavirus, administration officials said on Friday, as the White House and presidential election campaign scrambled to adjust t...

JK govt announces one-day state mourning for Kuwait's Emir

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a one-day state mourning on Saturday for Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 91.As a mark of respect to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020