Left Menu
Development News Edition

India maintains top global ranking with maximum COVID-19 recoveries, lowest mortality rate

India continues to occupy the top global position with the maximum number of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for 21 per cent of the recovered cases worldwide, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 12:53 IST
India maintains top global ranking with maximum COVID-19 recoveries, lowest mortality rate
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India continues to occupy the top global position with the maximum number of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for 21 percent of the recovered cases worldwide, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 percent, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. India has also maintained its global position with one of the lowest COVID-19 case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries.

While the global CFR stands at 2.97 percent as on date, the comparative figure for India is 1.56 percent, it said. "The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world. While the global average is 130 deaths per million population, India is reporting 73 deaths per million population," the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 54,27,706, with 75,628 recovering in a span of 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 83.84 percent, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday. "India continues to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recoveries. It accounts for 21 percent of the global recovered cases, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 percent," the ministry said.

It said 74.36 percent of the recovered cases reported in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and Union territories (UTs). Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to these followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. There are 9,44,996 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises only 14.60 percent of the total caseload, it said.

"For the 12th successive day, India has sustained its steady trend of maintaining the active cases below the 10-lakh mark," the ministry underlined. Nearly 77 percent of the active cases are in 10 states and UTs, it said.

Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 2.6 lakh cases. Further, 79,476 confirmed cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours in the country, while 78.2 percent of the new cases are concentrated in ten states/UTs, the ministry said.

Maharashtra contributed close to 16,000 to the new cases, lower than the day before. Kerala surged to the second place with 9,258 new cases, while Karnataka reported more than 8,000 daily new cases. Also, 1,069 deaths have been registered in a day with 10 states and UTs accounting for 84.1 percent of the latest fatalities, it said.

The ministry said 39.66 percent of deaths reported on Friday were from Maharashtra with 424 deaths followed by Karnataka with 125 deaths. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 64,73,544 with 79,476 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,00,842 with the virus claiming 1,069 lives in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim'

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit rape victims complaint for four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. The arrest was made after ...

Section 144 imposed in Kerala amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Kerala government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC from Saturday onwards, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The order -- issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta -- shall come into effect from today till October 3...

Centre in SC agrees to waive compound interest on loans up to Rs 2 cr for six-months

In a relief to individual borrowers and medium and small industries, the Centre has agreed in the Supreme Court to waive compound interest interest on interest charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crores for a six-month moratorium period announce...

Yoga and meditation symposium in US

The American Academy of Yoga and Meditation is launching a symposium on how yoga can prevent cardiovascular omplication, the worlds most common killer disease. The Ganges Mississippi Dialogue is being organised by a group of cardiologists l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020