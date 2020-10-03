2,258 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to over 2.87 lakh; death toll mounts to 5,472

The national capital recorded 2,258 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to over 2.87 lakh, while 34 more fatalities took the death toll to 5,472, authorities said. This is the second day in a trot that the city reported less than 3,000 new cases. Authorities reported 2,920 new cases on Friday.

The city reported 34 deaths on Saturday, the lowest since September 25 when 24 fatalities were recorded. Forty-eight deaths were reported on September 29, the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths.

The cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 2,87,930 lakh with 2,258 more people contracting the viral disease. The death toll stands at 5,472, according to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin. The capital reported 2,920 new cases on Friday, 3,037 on Thursday, 3,390 on Wednesday, 3,227 on Tuesday, and 1,984 on Monday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,57,224 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out. As many as 39,306 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Friday, of which 8,844 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 30,462 rapid antigen tests.