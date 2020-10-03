2,258 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to over 2.87 lakh; death toll mounts to 5,472

Left Menu
The national capital recorded 2,258 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to over 2.87 lakh, while 34 more fatalities took the death toll to 5,472, authorities said. Authorities reported 2,920 new cases on Friday. The city reported 34 deaths on Saturday, the lowest since September 25 when 24 fatalities were recorded.

The national capital recorded 2,258 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to over 2.87 lakh, while 34 more fatalities took the death toll to 5,472, authorities said. This is the second day in a trot that the city reported less than 3,000 new cases. Authorities reported 2,920 new cases on Friday.

The city reported 34 deaths on Saturday, the lowest since September 25 when 24 fatalities were recorded. Forty-eight deaths were reported on September 29, the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths.

The cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 2,87,930 lakh with 2,258 more people contracting the viral disease. The death toll stands at 5,472, according to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin. The capital reported 2,920 new cases on Friday, 3,037 on Thursday, 3,390 on Wednesday, 3,227 on Tuesday, and 1,984 on Monday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,57,224 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out. As many as 39,306 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Friday, of which 8,844 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 30,462 rapid antigen tests.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

