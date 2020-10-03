C'garh: 5.5 pc people have COVID-19 antibodies, says sero survey

A sero survey in ten districts of Chhattisgarh including Raipur showed that only 5.56 percent of participants have developed antibodies against COVID-19, an official statement said on Saturday. The blood sample survey, in which 5,083 persons took part, was carried out in September with the help of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, it said.

Blood samples of people from different walks of life, including high-risk groups such as those having TB and HIV, were collected to ascertain if they had acquired immunity to the viral infection, the release issued by the health department said. Of these, 5.56 percent or 283 samples, including 186 from high-risk group, were found to be having antibodies to coronavirus, it said.

As per the report issued by the ICMR, 13.06 percent of those tested had developed antibodies in Raipur, followed by 8.61 percent in Durg, 8.2 percent in Janjgir-Champa, 7.2 percent in Bilaspur, 5.57 percent in Balodabazar-Bhatapara, 3.75 percent in Rajnandgaon, 3.64 percent in Mungeli, 2.79 percent in Korba, 1.74 percent in Balrampur and 1.51 percent in Jashpur..