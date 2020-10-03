COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad go up by 183; tally at 34,193

With the detection of 183 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 34,193 on Saturday, an official said. At least 435 patients were discharged from various hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 28,678, the official stated in a release.

The district has recorded 952 casualties so far, while 4,563 patients are currently undergoing treatment, he added. PTI AW ARU ARU