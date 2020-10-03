Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* A mass roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months, The Times reported, citing government scientists. ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equity markets slumped and investors piled into safer gold and the Japanese yen after Trump and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 22:09 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump is "doing very well" and is fever-free at a military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, the president's doctor said. But a person familiar with the situation said some of Trump's vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. AMERICAS

* Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has tested positive for coronavirus and will be receiving medical attention, Christie wrote on Twitter on Saturday. * U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, next in line for the Oval Office, tested negative for COVID-19, hours after Trump announced that he was infected and went into quarantine, Pence's spokesman said on Friday.

* Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Trump's coronavirus diagnosis shows the importance of taking the pandemic seriously, telling Americans that wearing masks is more important than being a "tough guy." ASIA-PACIFIC

* India's coronavirus death toll passed 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating. * South Korean police mobilised hundreds of buses to head off any political rallies in Seoul on Saturday, with authorities determined to prevent another cluster of coronavirus cases emerging from a protest.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Schools, libraries, mosques and other public institutions in Tehran were closed for a week on Saturday as part of measures to stem a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, state media cited authorities in the Iranian capital as saying.

EUROPE * Police set up controls and stopped cars on major roads into and out of Madrid on Saturday as the city went back into lockdown due to surging coronavirus cases.

* Russia reported 9,859 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest number of daily infections since May 15, when the outbreak was at its peak. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A major non-profit health emergencies group has set up a global laboratory network to assess data from potential COVID-19 vaccines, allowing scientists and drugmakers to compare them and speed up selection of the most effective shots. * A mass roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months, The Times reported, citing government scientists.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equity markets slumped and investors piled into safer gold and the Japanese yen after Trump and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Compiled by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India's federal police to probe alleged gang rape of woman who died of injuries -statement

Indias federal police will investigate the alleged gang rape of a young woman in northern Uttar Pradesh state whose death sparked nationwide protests, the local government said in a statement on Saturday.The 19-year-old Dalit woman died of ...

Second edition of India, Bangladesh bilateral exercise held in Bay of Bengal

The second edition of Indian Navy IN-Bangladesh Navy BN bilateral exercise kicked off in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday. According to an official statement, Indian Navy ships Kiltan, Khukri and Bangladesh Navy ships Abu Bakr, Prottoy, helico...

Court reserves order on criminal revision petition by 35 foreign nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet

A sessions court at Saket Courts complex in Delhi on Saturday reserved its order on a criminal revision petition moved by 35 foreign nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation against framing of charges against them. Additi...

Chris Christie is the latest in Trump orbit to get virus

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday morning the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trumps inner circle. Christie said that he will be receiving medical attent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020