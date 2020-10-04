Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's coronavirus cases rise sharply to record level

Britain reported 12,872 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily figure for the country, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting delay and saying the numbers in coming days would include additional cases. The government's website said a technical issue had delayed publishing a number of new COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 02:15 IST
Britain's coronavirus cases rise sharply to record level

Britain reported 12,872 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily figure for the country, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting delay and saying the numbers in coming days would include additional cases.

The government's website said a technical issue had delayed publishing a number of new COVID-19 cases. "This means the total reported over the coming days will include some additional cases from the period between 24 September and 1 October, increasing the number of cases reported," it said.

At 12,872, the number of daily cases reported almost doubled from the 6,968 reported on Friday, smashing the previous biggest daily toll of 7,143, which was recorded on Tuesday. Britain is now processing more than 200,000 COVID-19 tests a day compared with fewer than 100,000 at the start of the pandemic.

But the technical issue could be seized on by critics who say the government has lost control of the virus amid a shortage of testing capacity. The number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test fell to 49 on Saturday from 66 the previous day.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Official listing showcases color variants of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Next time it will be different, says ambitious teenager Fernandez

Having reached the third round on their French Open main draw debut, most teenagers might be content with merely pushing a two-time Grand Slam champion to the limit before losing. Not Canadas Leylah Fernandez.The left-hander, who only turne...

Britain's coronavirus cases rise sharply to record level

Britain reported 12,872 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily figure for the country, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting delay and saying the numbers in coming days would include additional cases.The governments we...

McConnell says spoke with Trump and he "sounds well"

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that he had spoken with President Donald Trump and that he sounds well. Just had another great call with POTUS. He sounds well and says hes feeling good, McConnell said on Twitter...

Ireland seeing "significant escalation" in COVID-19 cases

Ireland is seeing a significant escalation in COVID-19 infections, the acting chief medical officer said on Saturday after reporting the highest number of daily cases since late April.Like most of Europe, Ireland has seen a steady increase ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020