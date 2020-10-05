Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: UK says 15,841 COVID test results weren't transferred; India seeks up to 500 million COVID and more

Irish health chiefs recommend return to full lockdown: RTE Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended to the government on Sunday that the country be moved to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions and return to a full lockdown, national broadcaster RTE reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 02:26 IST
Health News Roundup: UK says 15,841 COVID test results weren't transferred; India seeks up to 500 million COVID and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK says 15,841 COVID test results weren't transferred to contact tracers

England's public health authority said on Sunday a technical issue had led to 15,841 COVID-19 test results not being transferred into data dashboards used for contact tracing. "NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace and PHE (Public Health England) have worked to quickly resolve the issue and transferred all outstanding cases immediately into the NHS Test and Trace contact tracing system," said PHE Interim Chief Executive.

India seeks up to 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses by July

India hopes to receive up to 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by July to inoculate about 250 million people, health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, as infections in the world's second-worst affected country continue to surge. India's has recorded some 6.55 million infections, with 75,829 in the past 24 hours, while COVID-19-related deaths have totalled 101,782, health ministry data showed.

Doctors monitoring Trump's lungs, giving steroid to fight COVID-19

The medical team treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 is monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen on Thursday and Friday, but declined on Sunday to provide details of what they had seen. Trump, 74, who was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington on Friday, has taken two doses of a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir, as well as the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in severe cases.

Irish health chiefs recommend return to full lockdown: RTE

Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended to the government on Sunday that the country be moved to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions and return to a full lockdown, national broadcaster RTE reported. NPHET made the recommendation to move to Level 5 restrictions in a letter sent to government, RTE said. All of Ireland's 26 counties are currently on Level 2 with the exception of Dublin and Donegal, which are under stricter Level 3 controls.

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

President Donald Trump said the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about his condition.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

As cold weather arrives, U.S. states see record increases in COVID-19 cases

Nine U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, mostly in the upper Midwest and West where chilly weather is forcing more activities indoors. On Saturday alone, four states - Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin - saw record increases in new cases and nationally nearly 49,000 new infections were reported, the highest for a Saturday in seven weeks, according to a Reuters analysis. Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Wyoming also set new records for cases last week.

UK COVID cases jump to 22,961 after technical glitch

Britain reported 22,961 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, up from 12,872 a day earlier, but authorities said the jump was partly due to a technical problem that had caused the transfer of more than 15,000 test results into computer systems to be delayed.

U.S. CDC reports 703 coronavirus deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,359,952 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 49,327 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 703 to 208,821. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 3 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3kZDvsN)

UK's vaccine task force head says vaccinating all of UK 'not going to happen': FT

Britain's vaccine task force chair, Kate Bingham, said that vaccinating everyone in the country for the coronavirus was 'not going to happen', telling the Financial Times that they need to vaccinate only those at risk. "There's going to be no vaccination of people under 18. It's an adult-only vaccine, for people over 50, focusing on health workers and care home workers and the vulnerable", Bingham said in an interview with the newspaper https://on.ft.com/33suPFq.

France reports 12,565 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

France on Sunday reported 12,565 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, falling from the previous daily toll that had a set a new record. The total number of infections since the start of the epidemic rose to 619,190 cases, the health ministry said. France reported nearly 17,000 new infections on Saturday.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New James Bond movie delayed; Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assaul and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors monitoring Trump's lungs, giving steroid to fight COVID-19

Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, hours before Trump surprised supporters outside the hospital by riding past...

Irish health chiefs recommend return to full lockdown - sources

Irelands health chiefs recommended to the government on Sunday that the country enter a second nationwide lockdown for four weeks in a surprise move that cabinet will discuss on Monday, two government sources said.Irelands National Public H...

California wildfires burn 4 million acres this year, double previous record

Wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres, or 6,250 square miles, 1.6 million hectares in 2020, over twice the previous record for any year and an area larger than Connecticut, the states fire agency reported on Sunday. ...

BJP-TRS collusion behind Telangana governor's denying appointment to Congress: Dasoju Sravan

All India Congress Committee AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Sunday alleged that Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and TRS Telangana Rashtra Samithi and is not giving an appointm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020