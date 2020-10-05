Singapore reports 12 coronavirus cases

Singapore on Sunday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, including six imported infections and two from the community, said the Ministry of Health in its preliminary daily report. This takes the national tally to 57,812.

Four of the cases came from foreign workers dormitories while the two community cases are foreigners holding work passes here but living outside the dormitories. The six new imported cases had all been placed on a stay-home notice or isolated after they arrived in Singapore.

The Ministry of Health MOH had said on Saturday evening that the day's single community case was detected under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first see a doctor. All identified close contacts of the case have been isolated and placed on quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

"We will also conduct serological tests for his household contacts to determine if he could have been infected by them," said MOH. The four imported cases, reported on Saturday, came from India and Indonesia on September 21-25. They have been placed on 14-day stay home notice.

Currently, 46 confirmed cases are in hospital while 165 are recuperating in isolated community facilities from mild symptoms. With 28 cases discharged from hospital on Saturday, 57,562 people have recovered from coronavirus.