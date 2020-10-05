Mainland China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, up from 16 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 4, up from 16 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 27 from 26 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 85,470, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.