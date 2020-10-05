President Rajoelina lifts curfew and announces new measures taken by government

President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina during his intervention on public broadcasting channels has lifted the curfew imposed for almost 6 months and announced the new measures taken by the government, according to a news report by Tribune Madagascar.

There was no major change announced but rather a reminder of the measures taken two weeks ago. Wearing a protective mask and respecting physical distancing will remain in force.

The activities of shops, restaurants, places of worship, schools, leisure centers, and places of cultural and sporting events can continue without major restrictions. Sports competitions are now allowed with a small audience, no more than 200 people.

In the field of transport, it is still prohibited to transport the mortal remains of people who have died of the coronavirus. Apart from this case, traffic is free throughout the country by land. Passengers on domestic flights will always be subject to the PCR test 48 hours before boarding.

"Only people who test negative can travel to other regions through national flights," said the president.

For the moment, only Nosy Be airport has been authorized to receive international commercial flights since October 1. The country's regional airports will be able to accommodate flights from sister islands in the Indian Ocean from October 29.

Andry Rajoelina remained cautious in announcing that the resumption of other international flights will be done gradually.