Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 3:32 p.m.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has decided to keep himself in home quarantine for three days as a precautionary measure against COVID. 1:39 p.m.
44 new COVID-19 cases detected in Ladakh. 1:38 p.m.
COVID-hit Donald Trump makes surprise drive-by to greet supporters outside military hospital. 1:01 p.m.
India gives 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to 'friendly' Myanmar to help fight COVID-19. 12:33 p.m.
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,330 with 2,617 new cases; 17 fresh fatalities push death toll to 924: Official. 12:29 p.m.
Puducherry adds 194 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 29,277 12:05 p.m. COVID-19 tally breaches two lakh mark in Telangana.
12:03 p.m. Jharkhand reports 933 new COVID-19 cases, nine fresh fatalities.
12:01 p.m. 126 fresh cases take Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 10,548.
12:00 p.m. 16 new COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar; tally rises to 3,884.
10:01 a.m. Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 9,34,427, while 55,86,703 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry.
9:59 a.m. Single day spike of 74,442 new COVID-19 cases, 903 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 66,23,815, death toll to 1,02,685: Government. 2:27 a.m.
Singapore reports 12 new novel coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 57,812..
