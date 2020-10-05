Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business as usual? Scant enforcement of Madrid's new lockdown

Police said 300 officers were manning 60 checkpoints, but commuters poured into the Spanish capital as normal and few had noticed extra controls. With 850 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, the Madrid area has Europe's highest rate, so 4.8 million people in the city and nine satellite towns came under new restrictions from Friday night.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:26 IST
Business as usual? Scant enforcement of Madrid's new lockdown

Madrid residents were largely coming-and-going as normal on Monday despite a prohibition on non-essential travel in the first European capital to return to lockdown due to the resurgent coronavirus. Police said 300 officers were manning 60 checkpoints, but commuters poured into the Spanish capital as normal and few had noticed extra controls.

With 850 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, the Madrid area has Europe's highest rate, so 4.8 million people in the city and nine satellite towns came under new restrictions from Friday night. "I haven't seen any police controls. I don't quite understand this situation that they have created," said nutrition student Cristina Canete.

Worried about further economic damage, the conservative-led regional authority only reluctantly agreed to the new measures ordered by the socialist-led national government and launched a legal challenge. But the high court rejected a first appeal on Monday. RESTAURANT CANCELLATIONS

Another student, Ines Torres, said she had seen little evidence of checkpoints around the Moncloa neighbourhood, which is home to Madrid's biggest university and one of the main intercity bus terminals. "I live here and I haven't noticed any change, nothing," she said.

But Madrid's bar and restaurant owners were feeling the strain after some 75,000 reservations were cancelled over the weekend, leading to 8 million euros ($9.4 million) in losses, according to a business association. Under the new rules, residents can only cross city boundaries for work, school, health or shopping. Bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m. instead of 1 a.m, while gatherings of more than six people remain banned.

The government has warned of fines for transgressors and some "Madrilenos" cancelled weekend leisure or family plans. With contagion rates rising too in several other regions, authorities were imposing the same restrictions on some other places, including in parts of northern Castile Leon region.

In total, Spain has suffered 32,086 coronavirus fatalities and 789,932 confirmed cases - the worst in Western Europe. ($1 = 0.8506 euros)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa to convene 6th virtual AU Bureau meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as the African Union AU Chairperson, convene the 6th virtual meeting of the AU Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, since the outbreak of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic....

Pak court rejects plea seeking ban on Nawaz Sharif’s speech

A Pakistani court here on Monday rejected a plea seeking a ban on the broadcast of the speeches made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against the Pakistan Army, saying courts should not be unnecessarily dragged to decide so such matter...

Can artificial intelligence be used for optimal management of assets and resources, asks PM Modi.

Can artificial intelligence be used for optimal management of assets and resources, asks PM Modi....

Opposition parties raise mining 'irregularities' in Odisha

The Odisha Assembly on Monday witnessed heated exchange of words between members of the opposition and the treasury bench over alleged mining irregularities in the state. BJP and Congress MLAs raised the issue in the House and accused the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020