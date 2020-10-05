Left Menu
Poland's incoming education minister tests positive for coronavirus

Poland cancelled a ceremony at which the president was to confirm new ministers on Monday, after the incoming education minister said he had tested positive for coronavirus. Przemyslaw Czarnek, 43, announced he had been infected ahead of an event at the presidential palace, where President Andrzej Duda was expected to confirm new ministers after a government reshuffle announced last week.

Poland cancelled a ceremony at which the president was to confirm new ministers on Monday, after the incoming education minister said he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Przemyslaw Czarnek, 43, announced he had been infected ahead of an event at the presidential palace, where President Andrzej Duda was expected to confirm new ministers after a government reshuffle announced last week. "I was tested this morning due to a headache so as not to expose the President, the cabinet and other participants in today's events. I feel good. Don't underestimate the symptoms," Czarnek, said in a tweet posted on Monday.

The ceremony was rescheduled and health authorities said that anyone who had contact with Czarnek between Oct. 2 and Oct. 5 would have to self-isolate. The government spokesman said on Twitter that those people included Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin, outgoing Education Minister Dariusz Piontkowski, the prime minister's chief of staff Michal Dworczyk and Deputy Climate Minister Jacek Ozdoba.

"The decision to quarantine members of cabinet does not adversely affect the proper functioning of the government," the spokesman tweeted, adding that ministers have been meeting via video conferences for many months. Czarnek, a vocal critic of the spread of "LGBT ideology", took part in an event last Wednesday during which Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the government reshuffle, with many of the new ministers present.

Morawiecki has since cancelled a Monday appearance in the southern region of Silesia, Polish private broadcaster TVN reported. Poland on Saturday reported a new record of new daily coronavirus infections. As of Monday, Poland had a total of 102,080 confirmed cases and 2,659 deaths.

"Coronavirus doesn't pick, everyone goes through the same procedure," a health ministry spokesman said on Monday at a news conference, commenting Czarnek's announcement.

