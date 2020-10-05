PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3884 3649 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 723512 666433 6019 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 10548 7577 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 186200 152124 749 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 188858 176674 924 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 12578 10797 177 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 123324 93731 1045 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 292560 263938 5542 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 35719 30456 460 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 144027 123770 3512 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 134909 121596 1491 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 15909 12521 216 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 79738 63790 1252 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 87210 75531 743 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 647712 522846 9370 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 234928 149111 859 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 4521 3354 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 137098 115878 2463 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1453653 1162585 38347------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 12105 9334 75 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 6762 4491 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 2120 1837 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 6594 5371 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 235330 206400 924 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 29277 24221 543 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 119186 102648 3641 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 146195 123421 1559 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 3174 2480 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 625391 569664 9846 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 200611 172388 1171 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 27033 21853 296 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 51991 42368 669 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 417437 366321 6092 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 273679 240707 5255 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 6673773 5649865 103493------------------------------------------------------------INCREASED BY 58404 74382 872 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 66,23,815 and the death toll at 1,02,685. The ministry said that 55,86,703 people have so far recovered from the infection.