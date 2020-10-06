Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump is good to return to White House, says doctor

Asserting that US President Donald Trump has exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria and has received another dose of remdesivir drug in his treatment of COVID-19, his physician Monday said the president is good to go back to the White House.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 03:04 IST
Trump is good to return to White House, says doctor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that US President Donald Trump has exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria and has received another dose of remdesivir drug in his treatment of COVID-19, his physician Monday said the president is good to go back to the White House. White House is the official residence of the US president. Trump was admitted to a military hospital on Friday for the treatment of deadly coronavirus, which so far has taken lives of nearly 210,000 Americans. He and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID19 on Thursday.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6.30 PM. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of COVID. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" Trump said in a tweet before his doctors gave an update on his health. "Over the past 24 hours, the president has continued to improve. He's met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria. He has received another dose of remdesivir here today, and then we plan to get him home," White House physician Dr Sean Conley told reporters at the Walter Reed National Military Center.

" It's been more than 72 hours since his last fever. Oxygen levels, including ambulatory saturations and his work of breathing or all normal though. He may not entirely be out of the woods, yet the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly, his clinical status support the president's safe return home, where he'll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24 seven," Dr Conley said. Dr Sean Dooley, a pulmonary critical care physician, told reporters that the president continues to do very well. His vital signs this morning, temperature was 98.1, his blood pressure was 134 and 78 and respiratory rate of 17 respirations per minute. His heart rate was 68 beats per minute, and his last Oxo hemoglobin saturation was 97 per cent on room air, he said. He currently does not endorse any respiratory complaints, the physician said.

According to Dr Brian Garibaldi, director of Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit, on Sunday evening, the president received his third dose of remdesivir and he tolerated that infusion without difficulty. His kidney and liver function continued to be normal, he said. "Our plan is to give the fourth dose of remdesivir this evening, before he goes back to the White House, and we've made arrangements to deliver the fifth and final dose of his treatment course at the White House tomorrow evening," Garibaldi added. "He continues on dexamethazone and again. The plan for today is to continue to be up and out of bed, eat, and drink and work as he is able," he said. Dr Jason Blaylock, an infectious disease specialist and the chief of medicine at Walter Reed, said Trump has received medical management that remains in line with national clinical societal guidelines for treatment of the infection. The team has worked very closely with various laboratories in the area state-of-the-art facilities on obtaining advanced diagnostic testing to really inform the White House medical team of both the status of the president,as well as his ability to transmit virus to others. "Also, we have worked very closely with the Walter Reed team to ensure that we are looking very closely on infection control prevention strategies and the right posture so that the president can safely return to his residence," he said. Responding to questions, Dr Conley said Trump met most of his discharge requirements safely from the hospital Sunday evening. "He is returning to a facility, the White House medical unit that's staffed 24 seven top-notch physicians, nurses, PAs, logisticians, and the team here behind me is going to continue to support us in that nature," he said. Dr Conley said he and his team worked with infectious disease experts to make some recommendations for how to keep everything safe down at the White House for the president and those around him. "We are looking at where he's going to be able to carry out his duties, office space. And, it's in line with everything we've been doing upstairs for the last several days," he said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT 2133 LEEDS SIGN WINGER RAPHINHALeeds United have completed the signing of Stade Rennes winger Raphinha, subject to international clearance. ...

U.S. Senate panel announces Oct. 12 Supreme Court confirmation hearing

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee announced on Monday that it would open a confirmation hearing for President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 12, making clear that an outbreak of COVID-19 will not interfere...

Tennis-Carreno Busta ends qualifier Altmaier's dream run

German wildcard Daniel Altmaiers impressive French Open was ended emphatically by Spains Pablo Carreno Busta as the 17th seed claimed a 6-2 7-5 6-2 victory late on Monday. Carreno Busta had to weather a second-set fightback by the 22-year-o...

Trump set to go home to a White House hard hit by coronavirus

President Donald Trump said he would leave the hospital on Monday where he has been treated for COVID-19, returning to a White House hit by a wave of infections and a campaign further shadowed by the pandemic four weeks before Election Day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020