Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Trump back in White House

President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. Trump's decision to remove his mask after climbing the staircase to the White House South Portico - a perch that put him at some distance from others - and his insistence that Americans should not fear the disease horrified some physicians.

The president's medical team on Sunday said he was started on dexamethasone, a generic steroid long and widely used to reduce inflammation associated with other diseases, which is recommended for severe cases of COVID-19 and that comes with risks of serious side effects, including mood swings, aggression and confusion. Coronavirus survives many hours on human skin, in air

Left undisturbed, the new coronavirus can survive many hours on human skin, a new study has found. Researchers conducted lab experiments using cadaver skin that would otherwise have been used for skin grafts. While influenza A virus survived less than two hours on human skin, the novel coronavirus survived for more than nine hours. Both were completely inactivated within 15 seconds by hand sanitizer containing 80% alcohol.

In guidance issued on Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there was evidence that people with COVID-19 possibly infected others who were more than 6 feet away, within enclosed spaces with poor ventilation. Viruses in aerosols can remain in the air for seconds to hours, travel more than two meters and accumulate in poorly ventilated indoor air, leading to superspreading events, the researchers said. School in nine New York hot spots closing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday agreed to New York City's plan to close schools in nine coronavirus "hot spots" in Brooklyn and Queens, but said he was still discussing whether non-essential businesses should be shut down again in those areas. The closing of both private and public schools in those areas will begin on Tuesday, Cuomo said. The nine neighborhoods, delineated using postal ZIP codes, have all seen coronavirus test positivity above 3% for seven days in a row.

Cuomo said he was also concerned about similar rising coronavirus rates in Rockland and Orange counties north of New York City. Many of the affected neighborhoods include large, close-knit Orthodox Jewish communities. Cuomo plans to meet with community leaders again on Tuesday to seek their help with getting people to comply with the rules. World's highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases

Argentina has the world's highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests, according to Oxford-linked tracker Our World In Data, with nearly six out of 10 yielding an infection, a reflection of low testing levels and loose enforcement of lockdown rules. Argentina hit 809,728 confirmed cases on Monday, with an seven-day rolling average of around 12,500 new daily infections. The country, which started strongly against the virus, passed 20,000 fatalities last week.

Medical professionals said low-levels of testing and lax restrictions had propelled the high positive rate, that climbed from around 40% in August to just shy of 60% in the last week, a Reuters calculation using health ministry data shows. "Is there isolation? There is none.