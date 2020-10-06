Poland reports new record of daily coronavirus-related deaths

Poland reported a record 58 daily coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said on Twitter, with data showing sharp increases in the number of ventilators and hospital beds devoted to COVID-19 patients.

The country reported 2,236 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, close to Saturday's record of 2,367. With a population of 38 million, Poland has reported 104,316 cases overall and 2,717 deaths.

The ministry said that as of Tuesday there were 263 ventilators and 3,719 hospital beds devoted to COVID-19 patients, compared with 141 and 2,399 respectively a week ago.