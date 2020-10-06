Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe starts real-time review of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The EU health regulator has launched a real-time review of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, it said on Tuesday, following a similar announcement for rival AstraZeneca's jab last week. The announcement by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) could speed up the process of approving a successful vaccine in the bloc, by allowing researchers to submit findings in real time, without waiting for studies to conclude.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:39 IST
Europe starts real-time review of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The EU health regulator has launched a real-time review of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, it said on Tuesday, following a similar announcement for rival AstraZeneca's jab last week.

The announcement by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) could speed up the process of approving a successful vaccine in the bloc, by allowing researchers to submit findings in real time, without waiting for studies to conclude. The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, along with AstraZeneca's, which is being co-developed by Oxford University, are two of the leading candidates in the race for the first jab to get regulatory approval in the West to prevent COVID-19.

Both have been in so-called "phase 3" trials in several countries for several months, typically the final stage before approval, when thousands of patients are given the shots to determine whether they are safe and effective. The EMA said on Tuesday its human medicines committee was evaluating the first batch of data on the Pfizer vaccine, called BNT162b2, and would continue to do so until enough data is available for a final decision. (https://bit.ly/34mAHiI)

The EMA has been using "rolling reviews" to speed up evaluations of promising medicines during the pandemic by studying data as they are submitted. Gilead's remdesivir was conditionally approved as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in July following a similar review. Pfizer and BioNTech said in a joint statement the start of the review was based on data from laboratory and animal testing, as well as early testing on humans, which suggested the vaccine produced an immune response.

"We are making every effort to develop a safe and effective vaccine following the guidance of regulatory agencies," said Pfizer executive Peter Honig. Pfizer has said in the past it may have some data showing whether its vaccine is effective as soon as this month. It is being evaluated in large, late-stage studies in the United States, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina.

The two leading vaccine candidates use different technology to provoke an immune response with the hope of preventing patients from becoming infected with the novel coronavirus. AstraZeneca's jab uses a weakened version of a chimpanzee common cold virus, while BNT162b2 uses a chemical messenger to instruct cells to make proteins that mimic the outer surface of the coronavirus.

Pfizer and BioNTech entered final stage talks with Europe last month to supply the bloc with up to 300 million doses of their potential coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca has already signed a deal for up to 400 million doses of its vaccine. Both also have deals in place to produce hundreds of millions of doses for other countries.

Other companies with vaccine candidates in late-stage trials include Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson. BioNTech's U.S.-listed stock was up nearly 8% before the opening bell, while Pfizer's shares rose 1.5%.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UNDP releases new standards for private equity funds to contribute to SDGs

A new set of Standards released today by the United Nations Development Programme UNDP lays out how private equity funds can contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs -- the worlds blueprint to achieve a better and more sustain...

Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A forest fire triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here. The fire started in a forest area across the border and rapidly spread to this side i...

Goyal invites startups to register at GeM to provide goods, services to govt agencies, PSUs

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday invited startups to register at public procurement portal GeM and offer goods as well as services to government organisations and PSUs. He said that about 4,000 startups have already re...

Two arrested in Odisha for impersonating police officers

Two persons were arrested for allegedly impersonating as police officers and a pistol was seized from them in Odishas Balasore district on Tuesday, police said. The two were taken into custody after their jeep hit a toll plaza gate at Serga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020