Insurance scheme for frontline COVID-19 health workers: Govt says payment made in 95 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 20:59 IST
Insurance scheme for frontline COVID-19 health workers: Govt says payment made in 95 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Under its Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for frontline healthcare providers engaged in COVID-19 duty, payment has been made in 95 cases of death of such workers while 176 claims are being processed, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. "Further, 176 claims are being processed by the New India Assurance Company Limited, which is the nodal company for settling these claims. In addition to these, there are 79 claims that are yet to be received from states," Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing. He said payment has been made in 95 cases of deaths of frontline healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duty under the insurance scheme. The Rs 50-lakh insurance cover 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' was announced on March 30 for a period of 90 days.

It was extended for a further period of 90 days i.e. up to September 25. The scheme was further extended for another 180 days i.e. six months, the ministry had said on September 15.

This central sector scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and therefore at a risk of being infected. It also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19, the ministry said. The scheme also covers private hospital staff/retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of central/states/union territories, AIIMS and INIs/hospitals of central ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities.

The insurance provided under this scheme is over and above any other insurance cover being availed of by the beneficiary. There is no age limit for this scheme and individual enrolment is not required, the ministry said.

The entire amount of premium for this scheme is being borne by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, government of India. The benefit/claim under this policy is in addition to the amount payable under any other policies. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has collaborated with the New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited for providing the insurance amount based on the guidelines prepared for the scheme, the ministry had said.

