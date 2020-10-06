Over 82 pc voter turnout recorded in third phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls

Over 82 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third phase of polling for panchayat elections in Rajasthan on Tuesday, the state election commission said. Polling was held in 975 gram panchayats in 17 districts for the post of sarpanch and panch.

Polling was held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The voter turnout till 5:30 PM was 82.07 per cent, a spokesperson of the state election commission said. There are a total of 31,87,585 voters, including 16.66 lakh males and 15.20 lakh females, in the gram panchayat where the polling was held.

The elections were held as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the commission, which include wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, etc, the spokesperson said. The highest voter turnout of 91.38 per cent was registered in Jaisalmer panchayat samiti, while Sayara panchayat samiti in Udaipur registered the lowest voter turnout of 60.75 per cent.

A total of 3,848 gram panchayats will go to polls in the state in four phases. Polling for the first phase of elections was held on September 28 and the second phase on October 3.

Polling for the fourth phase will be held on October 10..