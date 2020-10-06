Trump compares COVID-19 to flu in tweet, Twitter raises red flag
(https://bit.ly/34yYBaS) Earlier in the day, Facebook Inc removed a similar post by Trump, according to CNN. The tweet comes hours after Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. On Monday, Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the new coronavirus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:56 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump played down the COVID-19 pandemic again, comparing it to the flu in a tweet on Tuesday, and Twitter Inc responded by putting a warning label on the tweet, saying the post included potentially misleading information. "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!" Trump had tweeted. (https://bit.ly/34yYBaS)
Earlier in the day, Facebook Inc removed a similar post by Trump, according to CNN. The tweet comes hours after Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
On Monday, Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the new coronavirus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. During the 2019-2020 influenza season, the flu was associated with 22,000 deaths, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. (https://bit.ly/30ByG1m)
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- Trump
- Donald Trump
- Walter Reed
- Covid
ALSO READ
Biden blasts Trump's plan to push for Supreme Court nominee before election
Biden blasts Trump plan to push for Supreme Court nominee ahead of election
China's ByteDance says TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump
Japan's Suga holds 1st phone talks with Trump as leader
Hungary PM Orban endorses Trump in November U.S. election