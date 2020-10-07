Left Menu
Fall in containment zones count in Delhi after steady rise since Aug last week

On July 31, while the home isolation cases count had come down to 5,763, the containment zones had risen to 692, according to official data. On August 3, the number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation, and containment zones count, both came down to 5,577 and 496, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:52 IST
After rising steadily for over 40 days, the number of containment zones in the national capital fell to 2,697 on October 6, a marginal dip compared to the figures the previous day, according to official data. Since last week of August, there has been an upward trend in the number of containment zones till October 5 when the count stood at 2,707.

However, on Tuesday, it slipped to 2,697, the fall being registered after a gap of more than 40 days. The national capital recorded 39 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, as the death toll mounted to 5,581 while 2,676 fresh cases took the tally to over 2.95 lakh, authorities said.

Both the number of fresh cases and containment zones recorded a gradual rise in September, with September 16 reporting 4,473 cases, the highest single-day spike till date. On that day, the containment zone figure had climbed to 1,637.

Except September 14, the number of cases from September 9-19 were reported in excess of 4,000 per day, while the containment zones count and home isolation cases steadily increased On September 5, the home isolation cases had jumped to 9,822 while the containment zones count stood at 946. On September 6, the total number of containment zones had crossed the 1,000-mark.

Prior to that, Delhi had seen a big surge in cases in the month of June, but the spike had come down in July. The home isolation figures on July 1 stood at 16,703 with 437 containment zones marked in the city. On July 31, while the home isolation cases count had come down to 5,763, the containment zones had risen to 692, according to official data.

On August 3, the number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation, and containment zones count, both came down to 5,577 and 496, respectively. On August 25, however, there were 5,949 home isolation cases and 654 containment zones or localised areas from where infections were reported. It rose to 6,850 with 763 zones on August 28; and then to 7876 home isolation cases with 833 containment zones on August 31; and 8,407 home quarantined cases with 894 zones on September 2.

The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 4.99 per cent while the recovery rate was crossed 90 per cent, the Tuesday health department bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.89 per cent. According to the bulletin, 2,66,935 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The first COVID-19 case in Delhi was reported on March 1. In the last week of March, a nationwide lockdown was imposed in view of the COVID-19 situation across the country. While the economy has slowly been allowed to reopen, since June, there have been an increase in cases in Delhi since Unlock 1.0.

