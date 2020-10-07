Germany adds Georgia, Jordan, Romania, Tunisia to corona risk list

Germany declared the whole of Georgia, Jordan, Romania and Tunisia to be coronavirus risk regions, meaning returnees from there will have to enter quarantine pending a negative coronavirus test.

The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases published the latest assessment on its website on Wednesday. Regions of other countries were also added to the quarantine list, including in the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary. The French island of Corsica was removed from the list.

Germany declares regions to be risky when the number of coronavirus infections exceeds 50 per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days.