Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany adds Georgia, Jordan, Romania, Tunisia to corona risk list

Germany declared the whole of Georgia, Jordan, Romania and Tunisia to be coronavirus risk regions, meaning returnees from there will have to enter quarantine pending a negative coronavirus test. The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases published the latest assessment on its website on Wednesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:48 IST
Germany adds Georgia, Jordan, Romania, Tunisia to corona risk list
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany declared the whole of Georgia, Jordan, Romania and Tunisia to be coronavirus risk regions, meaning returnees from there will have to enter quarantine pending a negative coronavirus test.

The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases published the latest assessment on its website on Wednesday. Regions of other countries were also added to the quarantine list, including in the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary. The French island of Corsica was removed from the list.

Germany declares regions to be risky when the number of coronavirus infections exceeds 50 per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Wisconsin to open field hospital outside Milwaukee as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

Wisconsin will open a field hospital outside of Milwaukee to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases that have overwhelmed hospitals across the state, Governor Tony Evers said on Wednesday.The hospital will open within the next week after hos...

Congress announces candidates for Karnataka by-polls

Congress on Wednesday named TB Jayachandra and Kusuma H as partys candidates for by-elections to the legislative assembly constituencies of Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar respectively.Sira in Tumakuru district along with Rajarajeshwari Nagar ...

Ghaziabad police orders probe into allegations against one of its SHOs

The Ghaziabad police has ordered a probe into the allegations that an SHO had threatened to kill a former DySP of the district and molested a woman complainant in his office. Ghaziabads Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani ord...

Delhi HC seeks EC's reply on Azad's plea seeking time reduction to invite objection to his party

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Election Commission EC on a petition filed by Bhim Army Chief, Chandra Shekhar Azad seeking a direction to the EC to reduce the time for inviting objections to his political party Azad Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020