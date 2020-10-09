Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump still contagious? Experts say it's impossible to know

“So, if the president goes 10 days without symptoms, and they do the tests that we were talking about, then you could make the assumption, based on good science, that he is not infected,” Fauci said Thursday on MSNBC. Sensitive lab tests — like the PCR test — detect virus in swab samples taken from the nose and throat.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-10-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 09:02 IST
Trump still contagious? Experts say it's impossible to know

President Donald Trump has said he doesn't think he's contagious anymore, but medical experts say that's impossible to know a week after his diagnosis with COVID-19. Most people with COVID-19 can stop isolating and be around others about 10 days after they first showed symptoms, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. That's provided their symptoms have improved, they have not had a fever for 24 hours and are no longer on any medication to reduce a high temperature. But there's no way to know for certain that someone is no longer contagious so soon after falling ill, experts say.

“At this point, there's no diagnostic test that tells you whether a person that's infected remains infectious,” said Dr Benjamin Pinsky, who leads Stanford University's virology labs. “There is absolutely a chain of unknowns.” According to Trump's latest medical update, he completed his COVID-19 treatment on Thursday and had responded “extremely well". Earlier in the day, Trump said he was still taking dexamethasone, a steroid that can reduce fevers. In Thursday's update, Dr Sean Conley said Saturday was day 10 after Trump's October 1 diagnosis and that he anticipated the president's safe return to public events “at that time". Trump's aides were weighing travel options for the president, including trips for small events next week. During a telephone interview with Fox Business, Trump said on Thursday: “I think I'm better to the point where I'd love to do a rally tonight.” He also said “I don't think I'm contagious at all." Since his return to the White House on Monday evening, only a few staffers — and no reporters — have laid eyes on the president, who has announced updates to his condition via Twitter and a few online videos. His doctors haven't held a press conference since Trump left the hospital, only releasing statements with limited information.

“We who are watching from the outside only have intimations, I'd even call them hints,” about Trump's health and when he might not be contagious, said Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre. Earlier this week, the president's doctors suggested they would work closely with military medical research facilities and other laboratories on “advanced diagnostic testing” to determine when the president was no longer contagious, but did not elaborate. They have not released any details about his test results, including when Trump last had a negative virus test before he got sick.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said two negative PCR lab tests 24 hours apart are a key factor in determining whether someone is still contagious. “So, if the president goes 10 days without symptoms, and they do the tests that we were talking about, then you could make the assumption, based on good science, that he is not infected,” Fauci said Thursday on MSNBC.

Sensitive lab tests — like the PCR test — detect virus in swab samples taken from the nose and throat. Using these, the president's medical team could hypothetically measure and track the amount of virus in samples over time, said Dr William Morice, who oversees laboratories at the Mayo Clinic. “If they did daily testing, you could watch it go down," Morice said. “If his viral load is low, the chance he can spread the virus is low as well.” Another potential strategy: Take the president's samples and try to get the virus to replicate in a cell culture, which would indicate it's still active. This approach would be less sensitive than molecular tests and sometimes doesn't work. And it wouldn't be scalable, or safe, to use it more widely for other COVID-19 patients.

“It would take much longer, cost much more and we don't have that many laboratories that can do it,” Schaffner said. There is a third possibility: Novel tests available at some research labs that look for minute molecular evidence that the virus is still replicating in cells. But the technology is still too new to be used to rule out if someone is infectious, Pinsky said.

“You're not going to get perfection with any of these tests," said Gigi Gronvall, of Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security. "That's why you need to think about other mechanisms of public health control” like wearing masks, washing hands and keeping socially distant to stop the spread of coronavirus..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

China tourism rebounds over Golden Week but still below last year

Chinese domestic tourism saw a robust rebound over the just-ended Golden Week holiday, encouraged by Chinas success in stamping out the novel coronavirus, although levels were still well short of last year. Tourism sites were visited by 637...

IPL 13: As leader you have to take responsibility, strike rate is overrated, says KL Rahul

After facing a 69-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that the striker rate is very-very overrated and his only concern is to support his side in any possible way. He further admitted that he made a...

Pandemic has forever changed online shopping, UN-backed survey reveals

The study examined how the global crisis has impacted the way people use e-commerce and other digital tools, with more than half of respondents reporting they now shop online more frequently.The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift t...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Tawang in Arunachal

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 8.21 am on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.Earthquake of Magnitude 3.0, Occurred on 09-10-2020, 082116 IST, Lat 27.66 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020