Coronavirus cases in Bulgaria hit new daily high record

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bulgaria reported 516 new coronavirus cases on Friday, breaking the daily high record since the start of the pandemic in March for a third consecutive day, official data showed.

The Balkan country has now 23,279 COVID-19 cases, including 880 deaths. A total of 1,063 people are hospitalized and 56 are in intensive care, data from the coronavirus information platform showed.

Despite the surge in infections in past days, the health minister said the country was still doing relatively well compared to other European Union countries hit by a second COVID-19 wave and ruled out imposing new restrictions for now.

