Lagos tasks health workers to ensure improvement in health service delivery

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health has tasked health workers in the State to ensure improvement in health service delivery to citizens, especially during public health crises and the outbreak of emerging and infectious diseases.

Abayomi said this at the State Continuing Medical Education (CME) program for health workers, which was held virtually and physically.

He said that improving quality healthcare service delivery during a public health crisis will ensure effective management and control of any crisis.

He noted that the theme of the CME, "Improving Quality Healthcare Service Delivery During Public Health Crisis", is apt, especially as the State needs to be at its optimal level in battling the global Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and other emerging infectious diseases that may arise.

Stressing that health workers in Lagos need constant development to keep up with the dynamic health needs of over 23 million people, the Commissioner stated that the CME program was designed and implemented by the State government to build the capacity of its health workforce for qualitative, effective and enhanced service delivery.

He stated further that the initiative was also aimed at helping health workers keep abreast of current trends and issues in the health sector, adding that the program will serve as an avenue for experts in the health sector to share experience and expertise on health issues that are evolving or significant.

In his words, "The CME program is a very important forum in the health sector that provides an avenue for health workers to examine, address and share experiences on topical but current health issues. CME also affords us the opportunity to come together to examine and address issues that we do not understand, like COVID-19."