Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lagos tasks health workers to ensure improvement in health service delivery

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:15 IST
Lagos tasks health workers to ensure improvement in health service delivery
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ProfAkinAbayomi)

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health has tasked health workers in the State to ensure improvement in health service delivery to citizens, especially during public health crises and the outbreak of emerging and infectious diseases.

Abayomi said this at the State Continuing Medical Education (CME) program for health workers, which was held virtually and physically.

He said that improving quality healthcare service delivery during a public health crisis will ensure effective management and control of any crisis.

He noted that the theme of the CME, "Improving Quality Healthcare Service Delivery During Public Health Crisis", is apt, especially as the State needs to be at its optimal level in battling the global Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and other emerging infectious diseases that may arise.

Stressing that health workers in Lagos need constant development to keep up with the dynamic health needs of over 23 million people, the Commissioner stated that the CME program was designed and implemented by the State government to build the capacity of its health workforce for qualitative, effective and enhanced service delivery.

He stated further that the initiative was also aimed at helping health workers keep abreast of current trends and issues in the health sector, adding that the program will serve as an avenue for experts in the health sector to share experience and expertise on health issues that are evolving or significant.

In his words, "The CME program is a very important forum in the health sector that provides an avenue for health workers to examine, address and share experiences on topical but current health issues. CME also affords us the opportunity to come together to examine and address issues that we do not understand, like COVID-19."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

The show must go on: With audience behind masks, theatre adapts to strange times

The longing for his sick mother waiting at home in Guwahati tugged at Raju Roys heart but the call of the stage, which was also the only way he could pay for her medicines, held him back. After seven long months away from stage, Roy had man...

Russia's COVID-19 cases hit record high, Moscow mulls closing nightclubs

Authorities in Moscow were considering closing bars and nightclubs to halt a second coronavirus wave as the number of new daily cases surged on Friday to the highest it has been since the pandemic began.Russia reported 12,126 new infections...

Experience of watching 'Baahubali' made me partake in grand projects, says Manushi Chhillar

Praising Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Friday said the experience of watching movies like Baahubali has made her partake in grand projects. The 23-year-old actor, who is debuting in Yash R...

Lebanon's Sunni leader Hariri urges revival of French plan

Lebanons leading Sunni Muslim politician, former premier Saad al-Hariri, called for the restoration of a French plan to lift the nation out of its worst financial crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.Former colonial power France, which has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020