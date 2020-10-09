Left Menu
JK eyes travellers from Bengal to revive its tourism industry

The delegations were informed that Directorate of Tourism recently celebrated World Tourism Day which comprised activities in Dal Lake and mountain biking with all COVID-19 protocols," the statement said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:38 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has sent senior officials to Kolkata to interact with tourism industry stakeholders, including tour operators, and pitch opportunities for them in the union territory as COVID-19 restrictions ease across the country. They discussed activities in Dal Lake and mountain biking as tourism attractions.

The tour operators were informed about activities lined up for the coming days, including a golfing event in Pahalgam next week and a Saffron festival in Pampore by October-end. "As various sectors of the economy are being unlocked for their normal activity, Jammu and Kashmir government is planning revival of tourism in a gradual manner with SOPs and precautions. In this connection a team of officers of Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir, is in Kolkata these days for tourism promotion activities," the government said in a statement on Friday.

The officers comprising Deputy Directors Ideel Saleem and Ahsanul Haq Chishti held a series of meetings with various tourism stakeholders of West Bengal and apprised them about the measures being taken by the J&K government. The officers told the tour operators about various "unlocking" measures being taken by the J&K administration for the gradual and safe revival tourism in the UT.

"Thrust is being laid on responsible tourism and outdoor activities. The delegations were informed that Directorate of Tourism recently celebrated World Tourism Day which comprised activities in Dal Lake and mountain biking with all COVID-19 protocols," the statement said. "The tour operators exhibited keen interest in the efforts of J&K Government for the revival of tourism and the necessary SOPs being drawn up for that. They recalled their close coordination with tourism stakeholders of J&K and assured to further strengthen it in future.

They thanked the Tourism Department for choosing West Bengal to start the revival campaign," it added. It said a large number of queries have been received from prospective tourists from West Bengal for visiting J&K in the December-January winter tourism window.

West Bengal accounts for the third largest chunk of tourists to J&K, after Gujarat and Maharashtra, who largely visit the autumn season coinciding with Durga Puja holidays..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

