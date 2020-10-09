Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany agrees stricter anti-COVID measures for virus hot spots

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and mayors from Germany's 11 largest cities agreed on Friday to adopt stricter anti-coronavirus measures if infections exceed a threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 population in a week. Restrictions could include tighter rules on mask-wearing, restrictions on private gatherings and stricter rules on buying alcohol, Merkel said, adding that her top priority was to avoid shutting down the economy and society again, as in the spring.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:12 IST
Germany agrees stricter anti-COVID measures for virus hot spots

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and mayors from Germany's 11 largest cities agreed on Friday to adopt stricter anti-coronavirus measures if infections exceed a threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 population in a week.

Restrictions could include tighter rules on mask-wearing, restrictions on private gatherings and stricter rules on buying alcohol, Merkel said, adding that her top priority was to avoid shutting down the economy and society again, as in the spring. "These are the days and weeks that will determine in what shape Germany will get through winter in this pandemic," Merkel told reporters. "Summer went very well overall, but we now see a picture that is cause for concern."

Germany has so far managed to keep the number of cases and deaths lower than many of its neighbours but the number of new daily coronavirus cases has leapt in recent days, and some hospitals warned of staff shortages on Friday. It was still possible to bring the pandemic under control i Germany, Merkel said, adding that she was aware the restrictions were painful.

"But I am also convinced that we are at a point where we have to be clear about what is important for us this autumn and winter, and where we have to prioritise, and my highest priority is - if at all possible - not to have to cut back economic and public life again as was necessary in spring," she said. Schools should stay open to the extent possible, she added.

Merkel and the mayors would meet again in two weeks to review whether the measures had been effective, she said, adding: "We have proven that we can stand together against the virus and we should do that again." (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Hat-trick of stage victories for Demare on Giro d'Italia

French champion Arnaud Demare claimed his third stage win in this years Giro dItalia when he prevailed at a canter in the seventh stage, a 143-km ride between Mantera and Brindisi on Friday. Demare, who had already won the fourth and sixth ...

PoK former 'PM' condemns Pak govt plan to merge Gilgit Baltistan with Pakistan

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Khan has condemned Prime Minister Imran Khans plan to merge Gilgit Baltistan with Pakistan and said the region is a part of Kashmir and not Pakistan. Attique Khan warned that th...

Trump plans return to campaign trail, awaits 'negative' COVID-19 test

Republican President Donald Trump prepared on Friday to return to the campaign trail with two potential rallies at the weekend after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the White House race against Democratic nominee Joe Bide...

New agri reforms will encourage youths to opt for career in farming: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Friday said the new farm-related reforms effected by the Centre will benefit young agricultural entrepreneurs and encourage them to opt for a career in farming. During an interaction with farmers, sarpanches an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020