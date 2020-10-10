Left Menu
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee shifted to intensive care as COVID symptoms worsen

Chatterjee was hospitalised on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 00:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been shifted to intensive care in a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 after his health condition worsened, a senior doctor at the facility said on late Friday night

The 85-year-old actor was at an "acute confusional stage" following which the neurologist advised him to be shifted to the ITU, he said

"Mr Chatterjee has been shifted to the ITU after he has been experiencing restlessness and reached an acute confusional stage. We have shifted him to the ITU for close monitoring. He is having several co-morbidities, that's why we need to be more careful," the doctor told PTI. Chatterjee was hospitalised on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

