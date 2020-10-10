Ukraine reports record daily jump in coronavirus deaths

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine has exceeded 100 for the first time since the epidemic began, jumping to 108, the national security council said on Saturday. The previous record of 93 deaths was registered on Oct. 8.

The council said a total of 256,266 cases had been registered in Ukraine as of Oct. 10, with 4,887 deaths and 112,570 people recovered. The government said on Friday it would open more hospitals to accept coronavirus patients amid a recent spike in cases.

It is also mulling ways to toughen lockdown measures, which have been gradually eased since June to help the economy, which plunged 11.4% in the second quarter.