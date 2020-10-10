Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya Assembly committee asks govt to review rates for COVID-19 test

The Meghalaya Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment chairperson Amparen Lyngdoh on Friday asked the Health department officials to review the rates for COVID-19 test as the rates are on the higher side. The committee also discussed issues related to the implementation of the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) in the meeting.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-10-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 14:43 IST
Meghalaya Assembly committee asks govt to review rates for COVID-19 test
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Meghalaya Assembly committee has asked the state government to review the rates for COVID- 19 tests. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday said that the Meghalaya government has decided that COVID-19 tests will be charged from October 16 as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has withdrawn subsidy on testing kits.

The state government has set Rs 3,200 as the capping charge for Truenat, CBNAAT and RT-PCR testing and Rs 500 for Rapid Antigen test, but people belonging to the BPL category are exempted from paying for tests. The Meghalaya Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment chairperson Amparen Lyngdoh on Friday asked the Health department officials to review the rates for COVID-19 test as the rates are on the higher side.

The committee also discussed issues related to the implementation of the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) in the meeting. Lyngdoh said the committee also told the officials of the food civil supplies and consumer affairs department to fast track the 57,000 application for ration cards pending.

"We have requested both departments to immediately look into the urgency to ensure that people of the state do not face hardships... Thousands of people have come back to the state after leaving their jobs in other states... Lyngdoh told reporters on Friday.

Lyngdoh said the rate fixed for the COVID-19 test is on the higher side. Assembly committee member and Mawsynram MLA, Himalaya Shangpliang said the committee has asked the Health department and the government not to look at this issue on a commercial basis but to reconsider these rates.

"The committee has asked the health department to review the cost of the COVID test and to reconsider the rates or if the government can chip in by way of providing subsidy," he said. Meghalaya till Friday had reported about 7,388 COVID- 19 cases of which 2,424 are active cases.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech asked to submit complete ph 2 data of its COVID-19 vaccine before ph 3 trial

Bharat Biotech, which had sought DCGIs nod for conducting phase-3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has been asked to submit complete safety and immunogenicity data of the ongoing phase-2 trial, besides providing some clari...

Delhi's air quality in higher end of 'moderate' category, likely to improve marginally on Sunday

The national capitals air quality was recorded in the higher end of the moderate category on Saturday, but a government forecasting agency said it is likely to improve marginally on October 11. The citys 24-hour average air quality index ...

Raj govt may hold assembly session to discuss new farm laws

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hinted at holding a session of the assembly soon to discuss the new farm laws. We would like to hold a discussion on the farm bills in the assembly and see what rights the state has. We are ...

Submit previous trial data for Covaxin before rolling out phase III: Drug regulator to Bharat Biotech

By Priyanka Sharma The expert panel at Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO has asked drug maker Bharat Biotech to submit safety and immunogenicity data from ongoing phase II trial in order to conduct phase III clinical trial o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020