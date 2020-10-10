Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish PM urges end to COVID feud as far-right protests

Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appealed for unity on Saturday after the far-right Vox party said it would take legal action against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid to contain one of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreaks.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-10-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 21:20 IST
Spanish PM urges end to COVID feud as far-right protests
Vox, which is echoing the conservative-led Madrid regional authority's opposition to the new restrictions implemented via a state of emergency, has also called for protests. Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appealed for unity on Saturday after the far-right Vox party said it would take legal action against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid to contain one of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreaks. Vox, which is echoing the conservative-led Madrid regional authority's opposition to the new restrictions implemented via a state of emergency, has also called for protests.

The measures affecting 3.8 million people in the Spanish capital and eight satellite towns include a ban on non-essential travel except for work, school or medical reasons. Around 7,000 police are deployed to ensure compliance.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal said his party, Spain's third-largest, would appeal in the constitutional court against the "illegal" state of emergency. Opponents say the measures in Madrid are excessive and will crush the economy. But Sanchez told a news conference that health should come before politics. "We have to be united. This is an epidemiological battle, not ideological," he said.

Spaniards are bemused and angry over the political bickering, as their nation suffers the highest COVID-19 caseload in Western Europe and its worst recession since the civil war. "I feel frustrated, deceived, I feel afraid because I see that we are in the middle of political disputes that lead nowhere," said Miguel Angel, 63, a Madrid resident.

The Madrid region had 723 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the two weeks to Oct. 8, according to the World Health Organization, making it Europe's second densest cluster after Andorra. Spain said on Friday it had recorded 861,112 coronavirus cases and 32,929 deaths.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

England winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham will return for Sundays Nations League game against Belgium after missing the friendly against Wales due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations, manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. S...

BJP won't understand hardships of Xetkari as they promote Saavkari, says Girish Chodankar

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is busy in pleasing Crony Capitalists while pushing their agenda of Savkaari and hence BJP Government doesnt understand the hardships of Xetkaris, said GPCC president Girish Chodankar on Saturday. The love of BJP ...

India's Nihal Sarin wins Junior Speed Chess Championship

Young Indian player Nihal Sarin emerged winner in the Chess.coms 2020 Junior Speed Online Chess Championship, beating Russias world junior No. 6 Alexey Sarana 18-7 in the final. The title win earned the 16-year old Sarin USD 8,766 and enabl...

Man held for raping woman in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman after giving her an intoxicating substance in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near a village in Ahmedgarh area here on Friday evening, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020