Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus risk may go up on exposure to urban air pollutants: Study

The risk of Coronavirus may enhance on exposure to urban air pollutants, suggests a research study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 22:43 IST
Coronavirus risk may go up on exposure to urban air pollutants: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The risk of Coronavirus may enhance on exposure to urban air pollutants, suggests a research study. "Both long-term and short-term exposure to air pollution has been associated with direct and indirect systemic impact on the human body by enhancing oxidative stress, acute inflammation, and respiratory infection risk," says Donghai Liang of Emory University, co-first author on the recent paper along with Liuhua Shi.

In a recent study, researchers analyzed key urban air pollutants, including fine particle matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone (O3), across 3,122 counties in the United States from January to July. To examine the association between ambient air pollutants and the severity of COVID-19 outcomes, they investigated two major death outcomes, the case-fatality rate (i.e., number of deaths among the people who are diagnosed with COVID-19) and the mortality rate (i.e., number of COVID-19 deaths in the population). The two indicators can imply the biological susceptibility to deaths from COVID-19 and offer information about the severity of the COVID-19 deaths in the general population, respectively.Of the pollutants analyzed, NO2 had the strongest independent correlation with raising a person's susceptibility to death from COVID-19.

A 4.6 parts per billion (ppb) increase of NO2 in the air was associated with 11.3 per cent and 16.2 per cent increases in COVID-19 case-fatality and mortality rate, respectively.Moreover, researchers discovered that just a 4.6 ppb reduction in long-term exposure to NO2 would have prevented 14,672 deaths among those who tested positive for the virus. The team also observed a marginally significant association between PM2.5 exposure and the COVID case-fatality rate, whereas no notable associations were found with ozone. "Long-term exposure to urban air pollution, especially nitrogen dioxide, might enhance populations' susceptibility to severe COVID-19 death outcomes," said Liang.Liang also noted that air pollution is a health equity issue: the burden of NO2 pollution is not evenly shared. People with lower income and people of color often face higher exposure to ambient air pollution and may experience a more significant impact from the pollutants. Not having many choices in residency, many live by highways or industrial sites, which makes them especially vulnerable to air pollution.

"The continuations and expansions of current efforts to lower traffic emissions and ambient air pollution might be an important component of reducing the population-level risk of COVID-19 case-fatality and mortality in the United States," Liang added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Iran short of 'significant quantity' of potential bomb material - IAEA boss

Iran does not at this stage have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb under the U.N. atomic watchdogs official definition, the agencys head told an Austrian paper. The Iranians continue to enrich uranium, and to a much higher de...

UP govt to grant 5% reservation to ex-servicemen in 'group B' jobs

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to grant 5 per cent horizontal reservation to ex-servicemen who are natives of the state in group B government jobs. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a decision in favour of gra...

AAP's Sanjay Singh questions 'delay' in CBI probe into Hathras case

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday questioned the delay in CBI inquiry in the alleged gang-rape and death of a young woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and asked why pieces of evidence were being overlooked. The Yogi government is t...

Ayurveda age-old science, not placebo: AYUSH doctors' body counters IMA's poser on new COVID protocol

An AYUSH doctors body on Saturday welcomed the governments COVID-19 treatment protocol based on ayurveda and yoga as it asserted that ayurveda is an age-old, well-established science and not a placebo, days after the Indian Medical Associat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020