The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 7,641,502 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 58,302 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 926 to 213,037. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 09 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3npgGkp) Nurses suffer burn-out, psychological distress in COVID fight: association

Many nurses caring for COVID-19 patients are suffering burn-out or psychological distress, and many have faced abuse or discrimination outside of work, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said. Supplies of personal protective equipment for nurses and other health workers in some care homes remain insufficient, it said, marking World Mental Health Day on Saturday. Ireland reports highest number of COVID-19 infections in single day

Ireland on Saturday reported 1,012 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number in a day since the start of the pandemic and almost double the average for the past week. The surge, after a week in which regions of neighbouring Northern Ireland reported some of the highest infection rates in Europe, is likely to increase pressure on the government to impose additional restrictions. U.S. COVID-19 cases hit two-month high, 10 states report record increases

New cases of COVID-19 in the United States hit a two-month high on Friday with over 58,000 infections of the new coronavirus reported and hospitalizations in the Midwest at record levels for a fifth day in a row, according to a Reuters analysis. Ten of the 50 states reported record one-day rises in cases on Friday, including the Midwestern states of Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio. Wisconsin and Illinois recorded over 3,000 new cases for a second day in a row - a two-day trend not seen even during the height of the previous outbreak in the spring, according to Reuters data. Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises

Iran made mask-wearing mandatory in public in Tehran on Saturday with violations punishable by fines, President Hassan Rouhani said, as a third wave of coronavirus infections sweeps across the country. The daily death toll from COVID-19 peaked at 239 this week in Iran, the worst hit country in the Middle East. Myanmar reports more than 2,000 daily coronavirus cases in new record

Myanmar's health ministry reported 2,158 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday in a record daily rise, along with 32 new deaths. The Southeast Asian nation has locked down its biggest city, Yangon, and air and overland travel in the country has been halted French daily COVID cases set new record at almost 27,000

The number of new coronavirus infections in France jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday. The ministry reported 26,896 new infections, taking the cumulative total to 718,873 since the start of the year. The number of deaths from the virus increased by 54 to 32,684. Spain's far-right Vox party to challenge Madrid COVID curbs in court

Spain's far-right Vox party said it would lodge a court appeal against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid, as thousands of police on Saturday enforced curbs intended to contain one of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreaks. Vox leader Santiago Abascal also called for demonstrations against the restrictions, implemented on Friday by the government via a state of emergency. UK reports 15,166 new daily COVID cases

The United Kingdom recorded 15,166 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a rise on the 13,864 cases reported the day before, government data showed. A further 81 people died after testing positive for the virus within 28 days, the latest daily figures showed. Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

